Eight-time Olympic champion and former sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus after celebrating his 34th birthday with a mask-free party.

The news was confirmed by Jamaica’s health ministry late on Monday, according to news reports.

After wide speculation of the world recorder sprinter getting infected made rounds on social media, on Monday, Bolt released a video on Twitter from his hospital bed, saying, “...Social media says that I am confirmed of COVID-19. Did a test on Saturday, because I work.. trying to be responsible, so I am gonna stay in and stay away from my friends.”

The retired sprinter added, “Also I have no symptoms, so I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol from the Ministry of Health. Until I get a confirmation, I want to tell my friends just to be safe and just to take it easy.”

Stay Safe my ppl pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

Bolt, who holds the world record in 100m and 200m events, celebrated his birthday on August 21, throwing COVID-19 health protocols to the wind.

According to reports, a surprise birthday party was thrown for Bolt by his family and friends, with Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey in attendance. Sterling and Leverkusen have been reportedly advised to isolate themselves after their possible exposure to the virus.

“Best birthday ever,” Bolt wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself holding his daughter, Olympia.

Bolt is an 11-time world champion, winning consecutive gold medals in 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay events from 2009 to 2015.

The iconic Jamaican sprinter retired from the track during the 2017 World Championships in London after suffering an injury in his final race. He could win just a bronze in the 100m event in London, beaten by his long time rival, American Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman.