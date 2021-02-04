Partner

This World Cancer Day, let’s empower women to not fear cancer

A cancer diagnosis need not lead to despair. Caught early, most cancers are easily treatable.

For most of us, the word ‘cancer’ suggests a catastrophe with an inescapable fate. “It’s because of the way cancer has been portrayed in the media and sensationalised,” says Dr Rajasundaram, Director of Oncology at Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai.

The reality, says Dr Rajasundaram, is very different. “Cancer is not a sensational disease. It is like any other disease, and in some ways better than emergency conditions like strokes or heart attacks.” Unfortunately, however, misinformed or outdated understandings of cancer and oncological treatments have resulted in several misconceptions that inspire unnecessary fear, especially for women since the two most common forms of cancer in women – breast cancer and cervical cancer – are easily detected and entirely curable if detected early enough.

The myths that create panic about cancer

Far too many women think that a cancer diagnosis automatically means a death sentence, says Dr Rajasundaram. “On the contrary, many more people survive cancer than we normally think,” he argues. However due to the stigma associated with cancer, survivors do not often speak openly about their experience.

Second, there is the impression that the journey from diagnosis to death is always short and painful. However, unlike several other serious conditions such as stroke and heart attack, many cancers give you time to get treatment, says the doctor. “If you take breast cancer, it takes about a year for a tumour to grow to the size of 1cm, and another year to grow from 1cm to 2cm. With cervical cancer it takes between five and 10 years to go from a preclinical to a clinical phase,” he explains.

A third major misconception is that the cure for cancer is often worse than the disease itself. This misconception is based on very early generation cancer treatments that the field of oncology has progressed beyond, says Dr Rajasundaram. “Surgeries, medication, radiotherapy, all of these have become very sophisticated now. We also have the necessary medication to control all the side effects of cancer treatment, everything to make sure that the patient does not suffer during treatment,” he says.

Why fear about cancer is counter-productive

One of the most important factors in the quality of outcomes in cancer treatment is TIME, says Dr Rajasundaram. With breast cancer, one of the most common cancers affecting women, when cancerous lesions are detected before they grow to the size of 1cm doctors can provide a 100% cure assurance, he explains. Similarly, if a cancer is detected in Stage 1, the prognosis of full recovery is often very good.

However, because of the fear, stigma and ignorance associated with the idea of cancer, patients may often inadvertently delay treatment to the point where the consequences become more severe.

“There are three kinds of delays involved—patient delay, physician delay, and confusion,” observes Dr Rajasundaram.

In the first kind of delay, patients ignore their symptoms or self-medicate until their condition becomes more serious. Physician delay occurs when primary care physicians don’t take the symptoms seriously enough or refrain from prescribing the necessary tests early on. Confusion occurs because patients do not have the proper guidance on what courses of treatment to follow after receiving their diagnosis, and which hospital is the best suited for them.

Going to the right hospital at the right time

The most effective strategy for dealing with cancers, says Dr Rajasundaram is early detection and treatment. Not only does this improve the survival rate, but also guarantees better quality of life. “If breast cancer is detected at a very early stage, we can cure a person completely with a limited surgery. And it may not even require radiotherapy or chemotherapy,” he explains. Similarly, there are conserving surgeries that can be performed to remove cancer without removing too much healthy tissue as well.

However, one difficulty with several kinds of cancer is that the warning signs come on late. Hence, says Dr Rajasundaram, screening for the most common cancers, such as breast and cervical cancer, is vital. “With a full-field mammogram and a properly trained radiologist analysing the scans, we can detect lesions in the breast tissue smaller than even 1cm,” he explains. Thus, the doctor recommends that women over the age of 40 have an annual mammogram and periodic pap smears and ultrasounds to stay ahead of breast, cervical and endometrial cancers.

Dr. Rajasundaram

Just as crucial is picking the right centre for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. While there may be oncology departments in various hospitals, says Dr Rajasundaram, a multi-speciality quaternary care centre focused on oncology – like Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai - will guarantee the best results. This will ensure that patients are provided with the most cutting-edge treatments that are most ideally suited to them and the kind of cancer they have. “You should go to a place that has every kind of expertise available, so that you will get a team of doctors who treat you as a whole person,” he says.

With regular screenings, timely diagnosis and effective, holistic treatment, says Dr Rajasundaram, there is no reason to fear cancer, and every reason to treat it like any other disease.

This article has been produced by TNM Brand Studio in association with Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai.