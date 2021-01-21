Workers who contract COVID-19 eligible for paid leave: Karnataka govt

The state has issued a Government Order (GO) that applies to employees in the organised and unorganised sectors.

The Karnataka state government on Wednesday told the High Court that employees in the organised and unorganised sector who contracted coronavirus and those in direct contact with people who were infected, are eligible for paid leave during their isolation period. The order was issued on January 18 by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, who is also the chairman of the State Executive Committee formed under the Disaster Management Act. The order is applicable from when the lockdown was introduced.

This order was issued as a means to ensure that employees stayed in isolation if they were infected and reduced the number of coronavirus cases in the state. The labour department was directed to ensure the proper implementation of this order.

In August 2020, the Karnataka High Court asked the state government to respond to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the All India Traders Union Congress which requested paid quarantine leave for employees working in factories and other establishments if they contract coronavirus. The petitioner stated that the workers were finding it difficult because the isolation period was being treated as “unauthorised absence” and the government needed to introduce a standard of procedure regarding this situation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka disposed of this PIL after the order was taken on record, a Times of India report stated.

Around 9.33 lakh cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state, which includes 9.13 lakh discharges and 12,185 deaths, according to the Health Department. There are 7,697 active cases in the state out of which 7,529 patients are stable while the remaining 162 are in Intensive Care Units. Around 1 lakh people received the coronavirus vaccine in Karnataka as of January 20, which covers 55% of the targeted population.