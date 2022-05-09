Workers at Kerala supermarket attacked over non-availability of non-halal beef

Of the two men who attacked the people who work at the supermarket, one has been arrested.

Workers in a hypermarket were attacked by two people in Kerala for not having meat in stock that did not have a ‘halal’ sticker. The incident took place in Perambra of Kozhikode district on the afternoon of Sunday, May 8, when two persons had demanded beef without a halal sticker. One person was arrested by the police.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Prasoon and Harikrishnan had gone to the Badhusha Hypermarket located at Perambra junction and asked if it was ‘halal’ beef, to which the workers replied in the affirmative. However, they had demanded beef without halal certification and created a ruckus. Further, they had blocked the way and started attacking the workers, including the manager Aanand, who had sustained injuries, according to the police. Few others escaped with minor injuries. The FIR also states that the duo attacked Aanand with an iron pipe.

Based on Aanand’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Prasoon (26) was arrested, while Hariharan is on the run.

“Prasoon is said to be an ex-BJP party person but is not currently involved in party activities. Hariharan is said to be in the Congress. Both are yet to be verified by the police and an enquiry is underway,” police said.

Following the incident, DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), the Youth Congress and other traders organisations staged protest marches at Perambra.

DYFI demanded stern action against those who attacked the staff over the issue of halal beef. However, the BJP and the RSS have not yet reacted to the incident.

Earlier this year, Hindutva supporters in Karnataka started seeking support for rejecting halal certified foods and other products and also running an online campaign for the boycott. The meat from animals which have been slaughtered in accordance with rules prescribed in the Quran, is called halal meat. In fact, Kerala was the first to witness an organised and vicious propaganda around halal. As part of their objections against halal, Hindutva supporters and some Christian groups spread malicious rumours that Muslim-owned restaurants and hotels were spitting on the food served in their eateries; they asked Hindus to boycott hotels which either employed Muslims or were owned by Muslims.

