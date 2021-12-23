Worker dies at Telangana CM KCR's farmhouse after accidental fall into well

The worker was reportedly clearing undergrowth around the well when he is believed to have accidentally fallen in.

A 24-year-old labourer died after an accidental fall into a well outside the compound wall of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's farmhouse in Siddipet district of Telangana on Wednesday, December 22, police told PTI. A senior police official said the labourer, along with a few others, was working near the well on the evening of Tuesday, December 21, when the mishap occurred. His body was fished out on the morning of December 22 and sent for a postmortem.

KCR’s farmhouse is located at Erravalli village in Siddipet district. The labourer's father has told the police that his son had a history of fits, the police official told PTI. A case was registered, the official added.

The young man, who was identified as Anjaneyulu, had gone to work at the farmhouse with other workers from a nearby village in Markook mandal, according to The New Indian Express. He was reportedly clearing undergrowth around the well when he is believed to have accidentally fallen in.

KCR’s farmhouse has repeatedly been brought up by opposition leaders while criticising his governance. During his recent 'Praja Sangrama Padyatra' ahead of the Huzurabad Assembly bye-election, BJP's Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had threatened to seize KCR's farmhouse if the Dalita Bandhu scheme was not extended across the state and welfare schemes were not sanctioned for other communities according to TRS’ poll promises. “I will not step back from ploughing your farmhouse if you fail to keep up the promises,” he had said.

Last year, when KCR moved to his farmhouse after a few staff members tested positive for the coronavirus at the Chief Minister's residence and camp office in Hyderabad, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy took a jibe at him asking if KCR, who needs to govern the state, goes to his farmhouse, where would Hyderabad residents go.

At the time, for a few days, many questioned the whereabouts of the Chief Minister, with #WhereisKCR? trending on social media. A public interest litigation was filed and two persons were arrested for protesting and asking where KCR was. Following much criticism on similar lines, the Chief Minister’s Office released video footage of KCR attending a meeting, to address critics and public concern over his health status.

With PTI inputs