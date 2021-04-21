Work from home should be encouraged: Karnataka govt

The state government has issued directives for workplaces on Tuesday.

The Karnataka government encouraged employees to work from home as much as possible, in its notification announcing a night curfew from April 21 to May 4 and a weekend curfew from Friday to Monday. The night curfew is in place from 9 pm to 6 am everyday while the weekend curfew is in place from 9 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

”All private offices/ organizations/ institutions/companies shall be allowed to function with minimal strength as far as possible. As far as possible work from home should be encouraged,” read the notification issued by Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar.

For IT and ITES companies, the notification said that all staff apart from essential employees will work from home. “Only essential employees/staff of IT and ITES companies shall work from office. Rest will work from home,” it said.

Telecom, internet service providers, companies offering allied services to telecom are permitted to operate 24/7 with unrestricted movement of personnel and vehicles.

All Government Offices/ Autonomous Bodies/ Public Corporations, etc, shall function with 50% strength and the rest 50% of the staff shall be deployed for COVID-19 containment and management purpose. However, the Departments dealing with essential and emergency services shall function in full capacity as per the guidelines to be issued by DPAR

Courts and Offices related to judicial work shall operate as per the guidelines issued by the Honourable High Court

All Offices of the Government of India, its Autonomous Subordinate Offices, Defence, Emergency and Essential Services, and Public Corporations shall operate as per the guidelines issued by the concerned departments.

As per the notification issued under directives for workplaces, staggering of work/business hours will be followed in offices, work places, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments. In addition, it states, Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash or sanitizer will be made at all entry points and hand pash or sanitizer at exit points and common areas.

Frequent sanitization of entire work place. common facilities and all points which come into human contact, eg door handles, etc. will be ensured, including between shifts, states the notification. It also mandates physical distancing between workers.