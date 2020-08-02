‘Won't impose any language on states’: Union Education Minister on NEP 2020

Nishank's clarification, through a tweet in Tamil, comes in the backdrop of opposition to NEP in Tamil Nadu on the grounds that the policy allegedly imposed Hindi and Sanskrit.

Amidst the criticisms raised by various states regarding the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday said that the Centre will not impose any language on any states through this.

In his tweet to former Union Minister from the state Pon Radhakrishnan, Nishank said he was looking forward to the guidance of the ex-central minister in implementing NEP in Tamil Nadu.

"I once again like to insist that the Central government will not impose any language on any state," he said.

The M K Stalin-led DMK and many opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have opposed NEP and want a review of the sweeping reforms it has proposed.

On Saturday, the DMK chief said the policy was an attempt at alleged imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit and vowed to fight against it by joining hands with like-minded political parties and Chief Ministers of other states.

The reforms were not a new education policy but "a glossy coat on the old oppressive Manusmriti," he said.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday termed the NEP as "chaotic" and said it has several unanswered questions stating that it seeks to impose Hindi on non Hindi speaking States.

Brushing aside the policy as 'unacceptable' for the union territory, the CM said, "What is relevant for northern States cannot be taken as suitable for the southern states."

Charging the Centre with seeking to "impose" Sanskrit through NEP, he also said it was fomenting 'confusion'.

Narayanasamy said that his government would soon enlist the views of all sections and would hold a meeting with the Ministers, legislators and academics to register their opinion on the NEP.

"Puducherry has five languages recognised as official languagues-Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, French and English. This was in line with the geographical locations of the regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam-constituting the Union Territory besides adopting English," he said.

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges are part of the sweeping reforms in the policy.

