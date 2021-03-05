Women will soon undergo training to be jockeys in Karnataka's Kambala

Kambala is a traditionally male-dominated sport and this is the first time women will be trained to participate in it.

news Sport

For the first time, women will be allowed to participate in Kambala, a traditionally male-dominated sport. Kambala is a buffalo race sport played in coastal Karnataka. The Kambala Academy is gearing up to train women as announcers, flag-bearers, and jockeys for the sport.

K Gunapala, the convener of Dakshina Kannada Kambala Committee and founder of Kambala Academy, said that the training for women will start in September.

“We are discussing the nitty-gritties with the experts as to how to approach their training. We will ensure that safety codes, dress codes are in place before we start taking applications from women,” said Gunapala. “Once this Kambala season ends, we hope to coach a number of women in the sport, tentatively between September and October. Those interested must be well-versed in a variety of other sports.”

The women, he added, will be only accepted after they undergo medical tests and fitness tests, and will train under coaches from the National Institute of Sports. Giving a little more insight into the selection process, Gunapala mentioned that the jockeys undergo a series of 16 tests spanning two to three days and have specific criteria to meet with respect to physique and that the women will undergo similar tests and there will be a standard mark for who will qualify.

“Renowned filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu was visiting Kadamba to film the sport. It was he who told that women have gone to the moon and back, so they can also play the sport. It will also earn the sport some recognition, which gives me the confidence to pursue my long-time dream of having women Kambala players,” he said, speaking on how he decided to include women in taking part in the sport.

There are many challenges that they will have to overcome in the process, including financial ones. “At least Rs 5 lakhs will be needed to start the initiative. Moreover, we’ll have to make facilities and coaches available to the women and train them efficiently in the sport,” said Gunapala. “The sport is a rigorous one and needs a person with great strength, hence we are treading carefully.” He also added the academy is sure to face criticism since women were not even allowed to watch the sport a decade ago and they now wish to have women play it.