Kannur MP Sudhakaran, who has a history of making derogatory comments, also alleged that the polling officers have been influenced by the CPI(M) cadres.

Kannur MP K Sudhakaran, on Saturday, made a derogatory remark suggesting that women polling officers are appointed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government as women can be easily threatened.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president made the comment at a press meet in Kannur. "Many people did not get postal votes. And 95% of polling officers belong to LDF unions and they are being appointed intentionally. In all CPI(M) dominated areas like Anthoor, Kalliasseri and Payyanur, women officers are being deployed. So that they can be easily threatened," said Sudhakaran. He also alleged that the polling officers have been influenced by CPI(M) cadres. He said that the LDF appoints the officers in the polling booths of Kannur district for bogus voting. And further claimed that this has been happening for many years.

This isn’t the first time the Kannur MP has made derogatory remarks. In February, he made a casteist comment against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, referring to him as a toddy tapper’s son. The comment even invited criticism from his own party.

In 2019, during a speech in Kasaragod district, Sudhakaran made a sexist comment when he took aim at the CM, again, stating that his governance showed that he was “worse than a woman.” Later, he blamed the media for misrepresenting what he said and apologised. That same year, he led the Congress's protest against the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and said that menstruation is impure.

Sudhakaran’s campaign video for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 drew flak as well, for portraying women in a sexist manner and alleging that women aren’t useful. And in 2013, Sudhakaran faced severe criticism after he questioned the character of a rape survivor in Suryanelli when there were reports that Congress leader PJ Kurien was connected to the case.