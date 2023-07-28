Women assaulted, paraded naked in Manipur: Union govt seeks trial outside state

The government informed the SC that the probe into the disturbing incident in which two young tribal women were paraded naked on a road by a large mob in Manipur has been transferred to the CBI.

news Manipur violence

The Union government has informed the Supreme Court that the investigation in relation to the disturbing incident in which two young tribal women were paraded naked on a road by a large mob in Manipur has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The government further requested the top court on Thursday, July 27, to order the transfer of the entire case, including trial to any state outside the State of Manipur. It also sought a direction that the trial be concluded within a period of six months from the date of the filing of charge sheet by the CBI.

On July 20, the Supreme Court had taken suo moto cognizance of the disturbing viral videos from Manipur and asked the Union and state governments to apprise it about the steps taken by July 28. “The Central government with the consent of the state government has taken a decision to entrust the investigation to an independent agency, i.e., CBI,” said the affidavit filed by the Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, before the Supreme Court.

“It is submitted that 'law and order’ is handled by the state government, however keeping in view the gravity of the incident....the Government of India is keeping a close watch on the proceedings besides providing requisite assistance towards security,” it added.

The affidavit stated that the state government has formed District Psychological Support teams for providing mental health intervention, and that legal aid has also been offered to the victim through District Legal Service Authority. “The state government has informed that during investigation, seven main accused have been arrested and are in police custody for further examination,” said the reply.

“Using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy,” said a bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud on July 20, a day after the viral video surfaced on social media. The bench told the Solicitor General of India that the top court will be constrained to “step in” if the state government does not take action. “We will give a little time to the government to act, otherwise we will take action,” it had said.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that the two women were also gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked on May 4, and demanded stern actions against the perpetrators.