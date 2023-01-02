Woman's body dragged by car: Autopsy being conducted, protests erupt in outer Delhi

Based on the post-mortem report, fresh charges could be added against the five accused arrested, Special Commissioner of Police Sagar Preet Hooda said at a press conference.

news Accident

Protests erupted in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Monday, January 2, a day after a car hit a woman's scooter and dragged her body for several kilometres with locals accusing the police of trying to cover up a rape case by treating it as an accident. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it the "rarest of rare crimes" and demanded the strictest punishment for those behind the incident, while Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said his head hung in shame over the "inhuman" crime.

Based on the post-mortem report, fresh charges could be added against the five accused arrested in connection with the case, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said at a press conference. The accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, and criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the autopsy of the womanâ€™s body is being carried out at the premises of the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) under the supervision of a medical board, police sources said. Earlier in the day, police had said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for postmortem. They said the victim's leg had got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged around.

Scores of protesters gathered outside the Sultanpuri Police Station on Monday and blocked traffic demanding punishment for those responsible for the woman's death. A person, who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident, alleged that the woman's body was dragged for over one-and-a-half hours. A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has also surfaced on social media.

The woman, identified as Anjali Singh, worked as an event organiser and was returning home from work when the accident happened. The Delhi police said that there were five men in the car that hit Anjaliâ€™s two-wheeler and they have been arrested. According to The New Indian Express, the men had allegedly removed the womanâ€™s body from under the car and fled the scene. The accused persons were identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27). The five of them have been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.