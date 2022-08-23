Woman who died in Kozhikode was not infected with rabies, says govt

It was earlier reported that the woman had died of suspected rabies after vaccination.

The scientific examination of the blood samples of a 53-year-old woman bitten by a dog, to ascertain the reason behind her death, has revealed that she was not infected with rabies, health officials said on Tuesday, August 23. The woman, identified as P Chandrika of Randeyaaru in Perambra, was bitten by a dog on her face on July 21. Community Medicine department sources attached to Kozhikode medical college hospital said that the test results received from Integrated Diseases Surveillance Project have come back as negative for rabies.

It was earlier suspected that the woman had died of rabies, despite taking four doses of vaccines. The dog had bitten seven others of the same locality. Chandrika was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital in Kozhikode early last week after she developed some health issues but died on Saturday midnight.

However, medical college authorities had said a final confirmation on whether Chandrika was infected with rabies will be known only after receiving the lab test of her samples.

Meanwhile, a relative of Chandrika told Manorama News, “She got fever, headache and vomiting days after being bitten by a dog. Immediately she was admitted to the medical college hospital. The next day she was shifted to ICU where she was put on a ventilator and was there till her death.”

Earlier, in Palakkad district in June this year, 18-year-old Sreelakshmi from Mankara in Palakkad district died of rabies, a month after being bitten by a dog. Her death was caused despite getting four rounds of necessary vaccinations, which raised questions regarding the efficacy of vaccination.

(With PTI inputs)