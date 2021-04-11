Woman who attempted suicide in front of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's house dies

The woman had wanted to meet the Union Minister over aid to repair her house that was damaged during the heavy rains in 2019.

A woman who had attempted suicide outside the house of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Hubli on April 6 passed away at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi. According to the police, the deceased was identified as 31-year-old Sreedevi Veeranna Kammar, a resident of Garag village in Dharwad taluk.

The police said that the deceased died at the hospital while undergoing treatment on Friday night. A suicide note written in Kannada and recovered by the police stated that she lived with her ailing husband and two small children in Garag village and is desperately in need of compensation to repair her house that was damaged during the heavy rains in 2019. The woman had reportedly tried to meet the Union Minister on a number of occasions but was not allowed to meet him despite several visits.

"I have been making several visits to the houses of MLA (Amrut Desai) and the MP (Joshi), seeking compensation, but to no avail. I am forced to take a bath in the open as the toilet and bathroom in my house are damaged. I went all the way to Delhi, along with my family members, to meet the MP. We sent an email too. But they did not allow us to meet you (Joshi). I am unable to bear this humiliation and have decided to end my life...," she stated in her note.

In her note, she said that she wanted to get adequate compensation to repair her house that was damaged by floods in 2019, as the authorities had released only Rs 50,000 compensation, while others in her village had received Rs 5 lakh each.

Expressing grief over the death of the woman, Pralhad Joshi said that no one should take such an extreme step. "I had spoken to the woman and directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to look at the compensation. The officer had said he'd do it but by then this had happened. The government has procedures and takes time," he said.

Meanwhile, the district authorities informed that the woman's family had been given a compensation of Rs 50,000 last January as per the rules, and her husband was drawing a monthly pension of Rs 1,400 (under the category for those living with physical disabilities), and the family had been given a ration card too.

Joshi said on April 6 that the family had already availed compensation of Rs 50,000 as their house comes under the C-category (based on the extent of damage). However, after the Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for damaged houses in 2020, the family had sought compensation for the second time.

"Two months ago, I referred her application to the district authorities for verification. But unfortunately, she tried to end her life," Joshi said on April 6. The woman in the note said the amount wasn't sufficient for the reconstruction of her damaged house, the police have said.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organizations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726