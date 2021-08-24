A 27-year-old woman techie working with a Hyderabad-based tech firm was allegedly found murdered at her home in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The woman, identified as Usha Rani, was working from home for the past several months due to the pandemic. Usha's family members alleged that she was murdered by her husband.

The Suryaraopet police station house inspector NV Surya Narayana said on August 22 Usha had visited her mothers home at Prasadampadu to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. She returned to her in-laws home at around 4 pm. After 6:30 pm, the husband, M Phani informed Usha's family members of her demise. He reportedly told the family that Usha had collapsed suddenly and died before they could get medical attention. Her family members suspected foul play upon seeing her body.

Phani, a medical representative, and Usha a techie got married in 2019 but there was marital discord between the couple since then, reported Times of India. The paper reported that Usha would regularly inform her parents about the discord and the coupleâ€™s relationship was strained further after they returned from Hyderabad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Suryaraopet police have registered a case of unnatural death under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and started the investigation.

Earlier on August 21, a Chartered Accountant from Vijayawada, Cherukuri Sindhu, aged 29-year-old was found murdered at her apartment in Vijayawada's Machavaram. In this case too, the family of the woman had alleged that she was killed by her partner, Parsen. Police are awaiting medical reports of the deceased in the case.

Sindhu was a practising Chartered Accountant while Prasen is working with a private company and pursuing his Chartered Accountant course, say police. According to the reports in local media, Sindhu and Prasen were in a relationship for the last couple of years and their marriage proposal was declined by their parents.