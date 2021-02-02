Woman suspected of performing black magic killed in Telangana

The accused reportedly held the woman responsible for the death of his brother.

news Crime

A woman in Telangana was allegedly killed over the suspicion that she performs “black magic” by her acquaintances on Sunday. According to reports, the woman was strangled to death near Rachakonda, by men from her village of Gandhi Nagar Thanda in Samsthan Narayanpur of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

According to The New Indian Express, the 48-year-old woman was identified as N Bujji. Police inquiry revealed that the family of the woman and the accused, Megavath Narasimha, had quarrelled over a petty issue in December. A few days later, Narasimha’s brother Rajesh died from electrocution at the family’s poultry farm. His family reportedly suspected that Bujji was responsible for causing Rajesh’s death through ‘black magic’ and allegedly planned to kill her.

On Sunday, Bujji had left from her village to attend a function in Rangareddy district, along with her husband and two others. The accused, Narasimha, reportedly intercepted the bike that Bujji was riding on, arriving in a car with his associates. Narasimha and his associates allegedly beat up the person accompanying Bujji, and took her to hillocks near Rachakonda where they allegedly strangled her to death with her saree.

Choutuppal police told Times of India that Bujji was kidnapped on Sunday afternoon. Based on a complaint from the man accompanying Bujji on the bike, police said they apprehended Narasimha and located Bujji’s body based on his confession.

This is the second such incident being reported from the state within a span of 24 hours. In another instance, a 50-year-old man suspected of performing “black magic” was beaten to death in Adilabad on Monday. The victim, identified as Sidmedki Thykaram, was beaten to death by his cousin Namdev and his son, Bheem Rao. Both the accused suspected that Sidmedki was performing “black magic” on Namdev's wife, reported The New Indian Express.

Last week, the deaths of two young women in Madanapalle of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district reignited concerns over the prevalence of superstitious beliefs in the Telugu states. The sisters, Alekhya and Sai Divya, were found dead in their home, and their parents Purushottam Naidu and Padmaja were arrested on charges of murder. The police said that the parents held superstitious beliefs that their daughters would eventually come alive. The shocking incident, coupled with the recent two incidents reported in the past two days, has brought to the fore the need for a strong anti-superstition movement in the state.