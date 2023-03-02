UP woman, partner gets life imprisonment for murdering husband

The conviction was announced based on the statement of the woman's 13-year-old daughter.

A 36-year-old woman and her 22-year-old partner have been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her husband by the court of an additional district judge in Uttar Pradesh. The conviction was announced based on the statement of the woman's 13-year-old daughter.

The incident in question dates back to July 22, 2021, when Devendri Devi and her lover Ashu Kalia beat her husband, 40-year-old Neeraj Singh from Dharampur village, to death for opposing their illicit relationship. Devraj Singh, the younger brother of the victim, had said in his police complaint then that he was sleeping in his room when he heard Devendri scream. He rushed to the spot and found Neeraj lying in a pool of blood on the ground.

“When I inquired, Devendri said that some unknown people crushed his head with a heavy object and ran away,” said Devraj.

The victim's minor daughter, however, told the police that her mother and Ashu Kalia had beaten her father to death.