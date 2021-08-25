Woman murdered in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, her kin, locals allege gangrape

The deceased woman’s kin and the villagers alleged that she was also raped by a group of unknown youths before she was murdered.

news Crime

A woman's body was found on a hillock near Hirehalli in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, and while the police say she was murdered, locals and her kin allege that she was gangraped as well. The deceased woman’s husband discovered her dead body on August 24 while he was on the lookout for her. Her family and the locals have expressed suspicions about a group of youth that frequent the hillock. The Additional Superintendent (ASP) of Tumakuru Police, Srinivas, said that the police learnt about the incident on August 24 evening. A First Information Report for murder has been filed in the Kyathsandra Police Station.

The deceased woman resided nearby with her husband and children. On August 24 morning, she went to graze her cattle alone on the hillock. Alarmed at her not having returned, her husband set out to look for her when he spotted her body. He alleged that he found her with her mangalsutra broken. Her family and the locals suspect that a group of youths who generally visit the spot to get inebriated could have allegedly raped and killed her.

The ASP told TNM that the woman was murdered, however, they are yet to ascertain other details pertaining to the case. “The police have ascertained that she was murdered; a postmortem is being conducted,” the ASP said. The deceased woman’s body was sent to Tumakuru District Government Hospital for postmortem.

Speaking to TNM, the inspector of Kyathsandra Police station said, “We have registered an FIR against her murder after a complaint was submitted. We have not yet ascertained if she was raped, the medical examination is underway. We are still investigating the case.” The investigations by the police are ongoing who have also summoned experts to examine the crime scene.

In another incident, a woman in Mysuru was allegedly gang-raped by four men and her friend was assaulted, an Indian Express report stated. The report quoted police officials saying that the accused were inebriated and that the woman is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. A case has been registered in Alanahalli Police Station.