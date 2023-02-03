The Woman King Review: Viola Davis starrer tackles a difficult history, offers us revolution

This historical fiction is solace, upliftment, and testimony, all at once.

Flix Review

The last word spoken in The Woman King is the name Breonna—a call back to the Black Lives Matter slogan ‘Say their Names’. In March 2020, Breonna Taylor was murdered by the police in her own home in Louisville, Kentucky. She was shot five times during a midnight raid in a case she had little to do with. Justice for Breonna and the many other African-American lives claimed by police brutality and white power remains elusive in America. It is these ideas of justice, memorialising, systemic violence from the past, its echoes in the present, and the particular trauma and resistance of Black women, that The Women King deals with. The historical fiction film is set in the early 1800s in a west African kingdom called Dahomey (modern-day Benin). Breonna’s name which echoes across the theatre a split second before the credits roll is a homage to Black history from the period the film is set in, to our present day.

The Woman King opens in 1823. A new king, Ghezo (John Boyega), has ascended to the throne of Dahomey. The little kingdom wants to break free from the chokehold the more powerful Oyo Empire has them in. But Dahomey has something the Oyo do not—an elite unit of all-women warriors called the Agojie, led by General Nansica (Viola Davis). The Oyo draw their power partially from collaboration with European colonisers, specifically the Portuguese, in the transatlantic slave trade. By extension, Dahomey pays some of its tributes in terms of African people captured from other tribes in battle. Ghezo, Nansica, and many others in the Agojie not only want to throw off Oyo’s hold on them but also stop their own profiteering from enslavement.

An angry Nansica at one point says, “When it rains, our ancestors weep for the pain we have felt in the dark hulls of ships bound for distant shores. When the wind blows, our ancestors push us to march into battle against those who enslave us. We fight not just for today, but for the future. We are the blade of freedom.” Nansica points out that the Africans, from other tribes, are “our people”. Ghezo too finds it unacceptable to work with slave traders, as his predecessors did. “The Europeans and Americans have seen that if you want to hold a people in chains, one must first convince them that they are meant to be bound. We have joined them in becoming our own oppressors. But no more,” he tells his people.

This must have been a difficult history that director Gina Prince-Bythewood had to contend with. On one hand, there is a progressive culture of being led by women, on the other, a continent’s entanglement with profiting from slavery. The film since its release, faced multiple push-backs, terming the fictionalising of Dahomey as historical revisionism. Some pointed out that the west African kingdom, extracting itself from the slave trade, wasn’t as simple, nor that it took place at the pace shown in the movie. It’s hard for an outsider to enter that argument, but perhaps one way to see the film is in terms of how much of Black resistance and representation Hollywood even allows to be told in cinema. Within that minuscule space, The Woman King has had to be a testament to how white supremacy has coloured all of history.

The Oyo do terrible things while working with slave traders and colonisers. The Dahomey have become richer through the trade of palm oil and gold, and also of other African people. The enrichment of a few, locally, in order to bleed a place of its resources and enslave millions, is precisely how imperialism functions – this is the story of colonisation and native collaborators all over the world. It’s that story that The Woman King tells after having fought its own battles for representation.

As many may know, the Agojie were the real-life inspiration for the Dora Milaje, also an all-women warrior unit, in the Black Panther movies. The Woman King has come late to India, it was released in the US last September and with that, rekindled an ongoing conversation about colourism in Hollywood. An article in The New York Film Academy Blog in September 2022, points out how Black Panther in turn, paved the way for The Women King to hit screens, by proving that films focused on dark-skinned characters could become blockbusters.

In the initial stage, studios wanted light-skinned, Black women to play the Agojie, the article says, but the director was adamant. Viola Davis, who herself has consistently spoken out about representation for dark-skinned Black Women, told the Hollywood Reporter, “The part of the movie that we love is also the part of the movie that is terrifying to Hollywood. [Hollywood studios] like it when women are pretty and blond or close to pretty and blond. All of these women are dark. And they’re beating the shit out of men. So there you go.” The racist backlash the scenes the Agojie beating up white slave traders received, confirms the point Davis made.

I am thankful the director fought for the cast of her choice. The stars of The Woman King, Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, and John Boyega, as dark-skinned actors, have all succeeded in Hollywood, despite not just racism, but also colourism. These actors have remained indomitable on and off-screen. Viola Davis and John Boyega have been outspoken critics regarding representation. Davis, as she always does, awes you in The Woman King. Nansica has to deal with her own past even as she leads so many young women and tries to put an end to a cycle of trauma, in which her people are trapped. Her agony, her wry exasperation with the youngsters under her care, her rage, and her eventual face-off with her personal demons, leave you shaken.

Lashana Lynch as Izogie is at once dismissive of idealised ‘womanly’ traits and is the most empathetic of all the characters. Her personality is infectious and you immediately end up rooting for her. Boyega seems to hold back, letting these women take the stage, functioning as a quietly powerful anchor amidst the maelstrom his kingdom is trapped in.

Ultimately, The Woman King deals with the hurts of the past and offers a battle cry for the struggles of our times. The film is solace, upliftment, and testimony, all at once. Perhaps that is why the song that rings out after we hear Breonna Taylor’s name is ‘Keep Rising’. Performed by Jessy Wilson and Angelique Kidjo, it is an anthem: “Got to understand, what happens from here is in our hands. From mighty kingdoms of a distant land, turn the world upside down, yes we can. We just gotta rise up.”

The Woman King released in theatres across India on February 3.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the film’s producers or any other members of its cast and crew.