Woman killed in Mumbai building blaze, several rescued

Several people gathered on the terrace of the apartment complex were rescued.

news News

An elderly woman was killed when a fire broke out in a residential high-rise in Kurla in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 15, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control said. The fire was noticed around 7 am in Building No 7-C in the Kohinoor City complex in Kurla West.

Many people were stranded in the upper floors owing to pocket fires from the 4-10 floors and were guided to the building terrace. Teams of firefighters are battling the conflagration even as the people on the terrace were rescued safely.

Later, the fire-fighters rushed one seriously injured senior citizen – 70-year-old Shakuntala Ramani to Rajawadi Hospital, where she was declared dead on admission. Further details are awaited.