Woman from Hyderabad stabbed to death in London

A 27-year-old woman hailing from Hyderabad was stabbed to death in London on Tuesday, June 13. The incident occurred at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, at 10 am Britis Standard Time. The deceased, Kontham Tejaswini Reddy, whose family resides in Brahmanapalle in Hayathnagar, was pursuing her Masters degree in London, United Kingdom.

Family members of the deceased told The Hindu that they were informed that Tejaswini passed away while undergoing emergency treatment for stab injuries. A second woman, aged 28, also sustained stab injuries in the incident. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and both women were treated. Medical officers assessed the injuries of the second survivor to be non-life threatening.

The primary accused, a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken in for questioning by the North London police station. Officials also called in a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman for questioning on suspicion. The Metropolitan police on its website informed that the woman was released but the man still remains in custody.

Linda Bradley, the detective chief inspector of the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said that it has been "a fast-moving investigation" and she reassured the public that a “dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened.”

Further details are awaited.