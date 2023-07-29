Woman found murdered in Coimbatore, gold stolen from house

Investigators suspect that Jagadeeswari mightâ€™ve been strangled to death and her five sovereigns of gold jewels were stolen.

news Crime

A 41-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Cheran Ma Nagar of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on July 28, Friday. The deceased was identified as Jagadeeshwari, a homemaker and mother of a 16-year-old girl. Police suspect this murder couldâ€™ve happened during a robbery in her house.

According to reports, Jagadeeshwari lives with her husband Chakravarty and her daughter. On the day she was found dead, her husband Chakravarty, a painting contractor, had gone for work and her daughter also was at school. Every day, Jagadeeshwari used to go to school to pick up her daughter. But on Friday, when she failed to turn up, her daughter decided to walk to the house. Upon reaching the house she found her mother lying in the bedroom, dead. She alerted the police and the officials who rushed to the spot moved Jagadeeshwariâ€™s body to Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Investigators suspect that Jagadeeswari mightâ€™ve been strangled to death and her five sovereigns of gold jewels were stolen. According to reports, three special teams have been formed to nab the suspects and CCTV footages are being examined for leads.