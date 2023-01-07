Woman found dead in Kollam railway quarters was killed during rape attempt: Police

The accused has been charged under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 379 (theft).

news Crime

Police have come to the conclusion that the woman found dead in an unused railway quarters in Kollam was raped and murdered. Nasu, a native of Anchal in Kollam district, has been arrested by the police in connection with the death of the 32-year-old woman. Nasu has been charged under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 379 (theft). He was produced before court which granted the police request for custodial remand for investigation and evidence collection. The accused has a previous POCSO case against him.

The victim, a resident of Elampalloor, went missing on December 29. Her mother filed a missing complaint on the same day and police found her naked body on January 3 inside the railway quarters building. Police were called after passersby reported a foul smell coming from the building. The exact date of her death is not known.

Kollam city police commissioner Merin Joseph on January 5 told media that she died of suffocation and they were not ruling out chances of murder. As per the initial statements of the accused ,the victim died of seizure while having sex and he fled immediately. But on Friday December 6, police confirmed that she died during an attempt to rape. Police said that the accused forcefully took the victim to an abandoned place. Nasu also stole money and the phone of the victim.

There are injuries inflicted using blades on the victim's body. Post-mortem examination report is awaited. The victim was a door-to-door sales agent of beauty products. She sold lotteries before taking up the sales job two months ago. She leaves behind her mother and two children who are seven and five years old. She lost her husband two years back.











