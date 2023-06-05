Woman dies as KSRTC bus runs her over in Bengaluru

The accident resulted in severe injuries to Ramakrishna, while their 19-year-old daughter Shwetha, who was following them on another bike, witnessed the horrifying incident.

news News

In a tragic incident that was reported on Sunday, June 4 afternoon, a 52-year-old woman, identified as Latha, lost her life after being run over by a KSRTC bus at Anand Rao circle in Bengaluru. Latha and her husband Ramakrishna were heading to a clothing store in Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, for some shopping when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The accident resulted in severe injuries to Ramakrishna, while their 19-year-old daughter Shwetha, who was following them on another bike, witnessed the horrifying incident.

Latha, a resident of Kempapura in Bengaluru, worked as an accountant. The mishap took place when the KSRTC bus collided with the couple's bike, causing them to fall onto the road. Tragically, Latha came under the rear wheels of the bus, leading to her immediate demise. The bus, belonging to KSRTC, was reportedly traveling from Majestic to Chintamani in Kolar at a high speed.

Following the incident, Shwetha filed a complaint with the police, prompting them to register a case against the bus driver. The authorities are now investigating the matter to determine the exact cause of the accident.