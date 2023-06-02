UP woman brutally attacked with axe in dowry harassment incident

The assault, captured on a mobile camera by an onlooker, revealed the horrifying atrocities inflicted upon the woman by her in-laws.

A woman was brutally attacked by her husbandâ€™s family members in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly because she failed to meet their demands for dowry. The assault, captured on a mobile camera by an onlooker, revealed the horrifying atrocities inflicted upon the woman by her in-laws. In the viral video, the woman is seen being forcibly dragged out of her house by her in-laws and repeatedly attacked with an axe.

Shockingly, the assault occurred in broad daylight, with no intervention from bystanders to aid the helpless victim. She can even be seen shouting in agony and pain. According to reports, besides the assault, the woman was also threatened in front of the people who watched the tragic incident in broad daylight.

The local police, however, acted swiftly after the video went viral on social media. Initiating an investigation, the police have apprehended the woman's father-in-law. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Modinagar said that charges were being filed. He confirmed that the father-in-law has been taken into custody, and efforts were underway to apprehend all other individuals involved in the assault.