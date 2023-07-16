Woman arrested in Kerala for allegedly murdering husband

The Thrissur police on Sunday, July 16 arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband. The arrested woman has been identified as Nisha (43), a native of Varantharappilly in Thrissur district, and the deceased has been identified as Vinod (43). According to the police, Vinod had gotten into a quarrel with Nisha after he suspected her of infidelity.

Speaking to TNM, police said that the couple got into frequent quarrels over the issue. On July 11, when Vinod had called Nisha on her mobile phone, it was continuously engaged. An infuriated Vinod reached home and quarrelled with her over the same. He had also tried to check her mobile phone when the duo got into a fight.

Police said that Vinod twisted Nisha's arm and she immediately took a knife from the kitchen and allegedly stabbed Vinod thrice in the chest. He was taken to the Puthukkad Taluk Hospital and later to the Olarikkara ESI hospital, and again shifted to Amala hospital. However, Vinod succumbed to his injuries on July 14.

Nisha had tried to mislead the investigation stating that she was not at home and that she found her husband lying in a pool of blood when she came home. Police, upon investigation, suspected Nisha. Eventually, during the interrogation, she confessed to murdering Vinod, following which the Varantharappilly police arrested her.

(With IANS inputs)