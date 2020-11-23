Woman and infant die in car accident at Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road

The city also witnessed deaths due to two suspected cases of drunk driving and overspeeding during the weekend.

news Accident

Hyderabad reported three road accidents over the weekend resulting in three deaths and seven people injured. While in one instance, the driver is suspected to have dozed off behind the wheel, the other two accidents were due to drunken driving and overspeeding. A 26-year-old woman and her 11-month-old baby girl died in a road accident in Hyderabad on Sunday morning. The duo were part of a family travelling in a car with three other persons at Koheda, Abdullapurmet on Outer Ring Road (ORR). Police suspect that the driver of the car dozed off behind the wheel, resulting in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Triveni, and her daughter Trishika.

She was travelling with three others, Ravi (30) and her parents Ramadevi (62) and Narasimha Murthy (64). All three suffered grievous injuries. The family was returning to Hyderabad from Bengaluru, The New Indian Express reported. Abdullapurmet police inspector V Swamy said that the accident took place at 6:45 am when the family was heading towards Peddamberpet.

Triveni and her baby were seated in the front of the car driven by Ravi. Police suspect that the driver of the car dozed off, resulting in the car entering the third lane on the ORR and crashing into a slow-moving heavy vehicle. Police say the driver of the car was not drunk at the time and have registered a case.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a case of triple riding and overspeeding under Bowenpally police station limits. The three men were moving towards Secunderabad when the overspeeding bike rammed into a divider. The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra.

In another accident reported late on Saturday night, a man and a woman suffered critical injuries when their Mercedes Benz car crashed into a parked vehicle at Banjara Hills road number 3. Police say that the car, with four persons, was found overspeeding and suspect drunken driving as the cause for the accident. The two persons in the front survived the crash due to airbags, Banjara Hills police said.