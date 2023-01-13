Woman alleges assault by roommate in Bengaluru over a video and Kannada

The woman Shrushty, who was allegedly assaulted, said that she was a doctor and that her roommate had insulted her for being a Kannadiga and abused her language as well.

A video of a woman doctor staying in a paying guest accommodation (PG) in BTM Layout, Bengaluru has gone viral after she alleged that her roommate had assaulted her. The incident happened on Tuesday, January 10. In the video, the doctor who identified herself as Shrushty, is heard saying that she was assaulted by her roommate who hails from Kerala. She was also seen reminding her roommate that she had come here to earn a livelihood, to which the other woman says that she is here because of her skills. The video then gets cut off at the point when the roommate’s hand approaches the camera and according to various reports, the assault may have happened post this verbal altercation.

Shrushty had written a complaint letter to the warden of the PG, detailing the incident and her previous altercations with her roommate, whom she names in her complaint as Anila. In the letter, Shrushty said that she works from 8 am to 9:30 pm every day and her rest time is being disturbed because her roommate is always on the phone. The letter also mentioned that this issue has been brought to the notice of the warden multiple times. Shrushty also mentioned that her roommate was on a video call once at 2 am and had shown her to the person she was speaking to without her consent.

The letter further stated, “You migrants have come to our state from another state. It is not right that you take away a fundamental right such as a native person’s sleep.” Shrushty’s complaint also accused her roommate of using bitter words against Kannada and Kannadigas. However, the letter does not mention the assault nor is it dated.

According to Times of India, Shrushty visited a hospital on Thursday, January 12, and procured a medico-legal report which said that she had suffered contusion on the scalp and blunt injuries caused by the assault. Shrushty had also filed a complaint at the Micro Layout Police station, and the police have booked a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 153 A (promoting enmity between groups), 504 (intentionally insulting to provoke someone) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).