Withdraw permission for Jallikattu this year, doctors urge Tamil Nadu government

Along with 50 doctors, PETA too has petitioned the TN government to withdraw permission given for Jallikattu

Over 50 doctors and people for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to immediately withdraw the permission for Jallikattu, the annual bull taming event. A signed letter has been to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi Palaniswami and Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar urged them to immediately withdraw the permission to Jallikattu which the doctors allege will pose a grave risk to the general public because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The appeal is in response to the Tamil Nadu Government's recent order allowing Jallikattu events with hundreds of people present. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has also asked the state government to stop Jallikattu events.

The letter signed by 50 doctors, states, "To prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 and to protect public health, as well as to ease the pressure on the healthcare professionals, non-essential activities such as Jallikattu events, which lead to unnecessary gatherings of people, must not be allowed."

The letter also states, "Since the Tamil Nadu government legalised Jallikattu in 2017, at least 22 bulls and 57 humans have reportedly died, while 3,632 humans were injured in events organised throughout the state." They also warn that even more human deaths will likely occur because of COVID-19 if Jallikattu events are allowed to be organised in the state.

PETA India Research Associate Dr. Ankita Pandey said "If Jallikattu events are not stopped, if huge crowds gather to torment bulls, society will be tormented, too," urging the TN government.

The healthcare professionals also forewarn that the measures of COVID-19 -- negative certificates for participants and thermal screening of spectators as pre-conditions for allowing Jallikattu are not enough to stop the spread of the virus.

And their letter further says, during the incubation period, a contagious person may be tested too early and produce a false-negative result and not everyone with COVID-19 develops or sustains a fever.