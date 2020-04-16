‘Withdraw order allowing IT cos to function with 50% workforce’: IT employee union

The Forum for IT Employees also wants the Home Ministry to declare forceful resignations as illegal and allow new joinees to join virtually and confirm employment.

Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITes) are now allowed to operate with up to 50% strength in office till the end of the lockdown, currently till May 3.

This comes at a time that almost all companies have moved their employees to work from home. The Forum for IT employees outlined their concerns with allowing people to work from office, stating that many people have returned to their hometown and have been working from home, and that the industry has been functioning without disturbance.

Highlighting their concerns to central and state governments that it is not advisable to function with 50% strength, FITE said that all public transportation, including buses, metro and cabs, are banned, and companies cannot provide vehicles to all employees.

“As everyone is aware, all IT companies are working in centralized air-conditioned rooms which has all the possibilities of becoming the hotspot of coronavirus spread. Apart from all these, we would like to bring it to your notice that most of the Metro cities and municipal corporations like Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune are in the corona virus affected red zones,”

FITE has demanded the Ministry of Home Affairs withdraw the order allowing the IT industry to function with 50% workforce.

It also wants the ministry to declare forceful resignations as illegal, for new joinees to be allowed to join virtually and confirm employment.

Other demands from the union include ensuring salaries are paid, paid medical leave be given to employees for COVID-19 treatment, and to ensure shelter, food and monetary compensation to migrant workers and take emergency measures to safeguard life and livelihood.

FITE’s demands come at a time that many IT majors are seeing a dip in revenues, have slowed down or frozen hiring for the year, and have even withdrawn their revenue guidance for the year.

Job offers to some graduates have been rescinded due to COVID-19, and they are now staring at an uncertain future.

