Wishes pour in for Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli as they announce pregnancy

The couple shared the news on social media, with a picture of Anushka showing off her baby bump.

news Bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli on Thursday took to social media to announce that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news on their respective social media accounts, with a picture of Anushka showing her baby bump and a smiling Virat standing behind her. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” they wrote.

Wishes poured in for the couple, who have been married since December 2017.

The official handle of the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) congratulated the couple on Twitter using two heart emojis.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, the IPL team that Virat Kohli plays for, also extended wishes to the couple on its official Twitter handle, “Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! We couldn’t be more excited! Drop a [heart emoji] to wish the happy couple!”

Cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma, Krunal Pandya also took to Twitter to express their joy.

“Delighted for you and @AnushkaSharma and for the little bundle of joy coming your way,” wrote Harsha Bhogle.

Delighted for you and @AnushkaSharma and for the little bundle of joy coming your way. https://t.co/nPJIpl3TeZ — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 27, 2020

Woohooo!!! Celebration timeHappiness is universal. Congratulations Anushka and @imVkohli — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 27, 2020

ICC congratulated the couple with an old photo of Virat Kohli.

Comedian Danish Sait made a quick tongue-in-cheek video with all the possible headlines media would broadcast about the news.

From the film industry, actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Lakshmi Manchu, Tapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and Alia Bhatt congratulated the couple.

Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 romantic drama “Zero” also starring Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Virat Kohli is currently in UAE, where he has travelled to participate in IPL 2020. The Indian captain is in quarantine, ahead of the Indian Premier League which starts on September 19.

Earlier, on August 12, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor too had announced that they were pregnant with their second child.