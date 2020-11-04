Prithviraj Sukumaran in a white t-shirt and brown leather jacket Mallika Sukumaran in a yellow saree and Indrajith Sukumaran in a white jacket and white shirt pose
Flix Wednesday, November 04, 2020 - 18:02
TNM Staff

Actors Prithviraj and Indrajith took to social media to wish their mother and actor Mallika Sukumaran a happy 65th birthday. Indrajith’s wife, actor and designer Poornima Indrajith, Prithviraj’s wife and producer Supriya Prithviraj too shared their wishes.

Mallika is 65 years old and married late Malayalam actor Sukumaran in 1979. She is from the Haripad region  of Alappuzha district and later settled in Thiruvananthapuram. Mallika has acted in many Malayalam movies including Amma Kilikoodu, Love Action Drama, Panchavarnathatha, Kuttanadan Marpappa, Chotta Mumbai and Calendar Thirakkatha.

Poornima Indrajith wrote: "Happy Birthday to my partner in crime !! You are the smartest, funniest , coolest MOM / In Law / Grand Mom!". She also shared a video of Mallika having fun with her granddaughter.

Prithviraj meanwhile shared a childhood photo with his mom.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday Amma  @sukumaranmallika

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Amme! @sukumaranmallika

A post shared by Indrajith Sukumaran (@indrajith_s) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday Amma @sukumaranmallika 

A post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj (@supriyamenonprithviraj) on

