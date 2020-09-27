'Wish to build a memorial dedicated to all SPB fans': Late singer’s son Charan

SP Balasubrahmanyam was laid to rest at his farmhouse at Thamaraipakkam village in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.

news SPB

“Dad is now happy. He has recovered and is breathing well, here in Thamaraipakkam garden where he is resting,” said singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son, SP Charan, on Sunday. The singer and actor was speaking to the press outside their farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam where the legendary singer was laid to rest on September 26.

Talking about his plan to build a memorial for his father, Charan said, “It is my wish to build him a memorial. He has always been SPB for the people. He is people’s property and his music is people’s property.” Charan also expressed that the memorial will be dedicated to all fans across the world and that updates will be given in the next week.

“For the first time, I feel so grateful. For the past 50 days, you have been with my family, praying for my father’s recovery. My first and foremost thanks for you,” he said, thanking the Tamil Nadu government, police department, Thamaraipakkam local body, friends and residents of the area.

Sharing that it has been overwhelming to see the number of people who turned up to pay their respects to his father at the funeral, Charan said, “We (the family) have been celebrating him as our father but we didn’t know him as SPB. We didn't know how big a personality he was.”

SPB’s funeral was held at his family property at Thamaraipakkam, which comes under Tiruvallur district. On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had said that the legendary singer will be laid to rest with full police honours.

Director Bharathiraja, actor Vijay, producer-actor Pyramid Natarajan, TV anchor ‘Kalyanamalai’ Mohan, state minister Mafoi Pandiarajan and music composer Devi Sri Prasad were among those who attended the funeral service. Around two dozen armed reserve policemen from the Tamil Nadu police, dressed in the ceremonial attire, paid their respects by firing three rounds into the air while his mortal remains were being lowered into the ground.