Wipro Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 3092 crore, revenue up 28%

The company had registered a profit of Rs 2,974.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Money Financial Results

IT company Wipro on Friday posted a 4 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 3,092.5 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had registered a profit of Rs 2,974.1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Wipro's consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter grew about 28 per cent to Rs 20,860 crore. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 16,245.4 crore.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, Wipro posted a 12.57 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 12,232.9 crore. It stood at Rs 10,866.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's annual revenue from operations jumped 28 per cent to Rs 79,747.5 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 62,234.4 crore in 2020-21.

"We have had an outstanding year, finishing with USD 10.4 billion in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y). This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over 3 per cent," Wipro Managing Director and CEO Thierry Delaporte said in a statement.

With all markets, sectors and Global Business Lines now growing in double-digits year on year, we have a strong foundation for next yearâ€™s growth, he added.

"Our efforts on client mining have resulted in an addition of eight customers in more than USD 100 million bucket on a Y-o-Y basis. We delivered operating margins of 17.7 per cent for the year, after significant investments on solutions, capabilities and talent. Net income for the year was highest ever at USD 1.6 billion and delivered robust growth in EPS of 17 per cent Y-o-Y," Wipro Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said.