Wipro Q3: Firm's net profit rises 3% to Rs 3,053 crore

Wipro said the margins improved by 120 basis points and the employee attrition moderated for the fourth quarter in a row.

Technology services and consulting company Wipro Ltd closed the third quarter of FY24 with a net profit of Rs 3,052.9 crore as against Rs 2,969 crore recorded a year ago. The company board at their meeting on Friday declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share.

According to CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte, the margins improved by 120 basis points and the employee attrition moderated for the fourth quarter in a row.

"We are continuing to gain market share as a result of deepening client relationships and higher win rates," Delaporte said.

Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said: "This expansion of margins was after absorbing the investments we made in our people by way of salary increases, promotions and long-term incentives for our senior leadership. Margin growth was led by strong operational improvements and automation-led efficiencies. We generated strong operating cash flows at 143 per cent of our net income for the quarter and our EPS increased by 14.6 per cent quarter-over-quarter."