Wipro partners with NASSCOM to unveil Future Skills platform for engineering students

CSR

This is a part of Wipro’s CSR programme TalentNext, which aims to enhance the quality of engineering education by preparing faculty and academic leaders to train students.

Wipro Limited has partnered with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) to launch the Future Skills platform for 10,000 students from over 20 engineering colleges in India.

This is a part of Wipro’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme TalentNext, which aims to enhance the quality of engineering education by preparing faculty and academic leaders to train students. The programme has now been extended to students directly through Future Skills, which is a new age platform built to bridge the industry-academia skill gap and help students keep pace with the emerging technologies -- Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) – to make them future-ready.

Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited said, “I am very passionate about this program. The magic of this platform is that it allows content and people to come together. It allows curation and learning at one’s own pace. It is nice to see the platform moving downstream to work with students and thus widening the talent pool for the industry. We are committed, excited and look forward to attracting more students with new age skills.”

Commenting on the partnership, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM said, “Future Skills is a truly collaborative platform that was built on the core ideology of a dedicated technology-powered learning resource being developed by the industry, solely for the benefit of the industry. We aim to add 90 million working professionals to the industry by 2030, and our partnership with Wipro will ensure they possess the right skills to be employed. The platform enables learning the skills required in emerging technologies. More importantly, it helps individuals develop an aptitude for learning. Wipro has paved the road for many more companies by establishing a model on partnering with universities.”

This initiative will create a talent pool of students, certified by Wipro and NASSCOM. “We strongly encourage IT companies to adopt this model, and hire these well-equipped students,” she noted.

The first phase of the programme was rolled out by Rishad Premji and Debjani Ghosh in the presence of senior leaders from Wipro and NASSCOM on Tuesday. The event also saw participation from a host of academicians and partners.