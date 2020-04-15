Wipro net profit falls 6.3% in Q4, suspends revenue forecast for next quarter

Wipro CFO Jatin Dalal said that the quarters ahead seem challenging and require a tremendous response on costs.

Money Coronavirus

Wipro became the latest IT major to announce that it would not be giving revenue guidance for the quarter ending June 30. While announcing its Q4 results for FY20, Wipro stated that the IT services revenues for Q4 were negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic by $14-16 million, which makes up 0.7%-0.8% of its revenues.

“Due to the uncertainty around the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, we do not have visibility into the extent to which it will disrupt our operations, and we have decided to not provide revenue guidance for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. We anticipate that we will resume providing revenue guidance when we have increased certainty of both demand and supply side factors,” Wipro CFO Jatin Dalal said in a statement.

He added that the quarters ahead seem challenging and require a tremendous response on costs. “We also anticipate our working capital to increase, but our strong balance sheet provides us the confidence that we will emerge stronger and better. Further, due to the volatility in the external environment, we have decided not to provide a quarterly guidance on revenues.”

This comes after both Accenture and Cognizant Technologies withdrew their revenue guidance. However, while these companies give their revenue guidance for the entire year, Wipro typically provides revenue guidance for the next quarter.

The MNC said that IT Services operating margin for the quarter was at 17.6%, a decrease of 0.8% quarter-on-quarter. It also posted a decline in net profit of 5.3%, from Rs 2,455.8 crore last quarter to Rs 2,326 this quarter, Mint reported. On a year-on-year basis, it reported a 6.3% fall in net profit.

Wipro’s mainstay IT services revenue was $2,073.7 million, a sequential decrease of 1%. The company had guided for upto 2% increase in its IT services revenue.

Wipro said that its consolidated revenue for the quarter under review, however, rose 4.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,710 crore.

“We are confident that our broad portfolio of services and our ability to execute to our commitments makes us well-positioned to gain market share,” said Abidali Z Neemuchwala, the company’s CEO and Managing Director.

