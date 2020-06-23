Wipro awarded infrastructure modernisation and digital transformation contract by E.ON

Wipro will collaborate with E.ON to reduce their datacentre footprint, streamline infrastructure and achieve operational agility.

Atom Information Technology

Global IT, consulting and business process services company Wipro Limited on Tuesday announced that it has been awarded a strategic, multi-year infrastructure modernisation and digital transformation services engagement by Germany-based energy company E.ON.

Wipro will transform E.ON’s legacy data centre operations to hybrid cloud model by leveraging its BoundaryLess Enterprise (BLE) framework and Wipro HOLMES™, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation platform. The company will collaborate with E.ON to reduce their datacentre footprint, streamline infrastructure and achieve operational agility by providing an integrated view of their data centre operations. Wipro’s consumption-based hybrid cloud hosting strategy powered by AI will help E.ON optimise its workflows and deliver superior customer experience with increased efficiency, the company said in a statement.

Marcus Schaper, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, E.ON SE said, “The cloud transformation is a key element of our digital transformation journey towards a better tomorrow. We are confident that Wipro as a strategic partner will accompany us to execute our cloud strategy most reliably and efficiently.”

N.S. Bala, President and Global Head, Energy, Natural Resources, Utilities & Construction, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to be selected as E.ON’s strategic transformation partner and look forward to supporting them on their digital journey. Our hybrid cloud hosting strategy powered by AI will provide an impetus to E.ON’s business vision of consistently delivering technologically advanced, customer-centric energy solutions.”

In a fast changing world of prosumers and energy convergence, operational agility for better efficiency and effectiveness has become a strategic need for organisations, he said, adding, “Wipro’s deep expertise in the energy value chain, capabilities in new and emerging technologies backed by extensive global experience in working with some of the biggest utilities, positions us well to deliver this high value engagement for E.ON.”