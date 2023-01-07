‘Will TN Governor change his name to Puvi?’: Kamal Haasan on Thamizhagam row

“We got the name Tamil Nadu after many struggles. Who is he to ask to change this? Will he accept if we ask him to change his name to ‘Puvi’ instead of Ravi?,” Kamal asked during an event organised by him for his party cadre.

news Controversy

In a reply to Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi’s statement that the name of Tamil Nadu should be referred as ‘Thamizhagam’, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan asked whether the Governor would accept if he was asked to change his name. “We got the name Tamil Nadu after many struggles. Who is he to ask to change this? Will he accept if we ask him to change his name to ‘Puvi’ instead of Ravi?,” Kamal retorted.

According to reports, the statements were made by Kamal during an event he organised for his cadre who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Earlier, Governor RN Ravi had said that there has been ‘regressive politics’ in Tamil Nadu, which drew severe criticism from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other political parties. "Unfortunately, in Tamil Nadu there has been regressive politics, that we are Dravidian, and we have nothing to do with this (Bharat),” he had said at an event at the Raj Bhavan.

Further, he had also said that Tamil Nadu is the soul, an idea and an identity of the nation, and that we should keep it alive to "erase some falsehood and fiction of negative approach prevailing in the state." During the speech, he also suggested that ‘Thamizhagam’ would be a more appropriate name for ‘Tamil Nadu’.

In Tamil, ‘Nadu’ means country, and the Governor seems to suggest that he sees the name ‘Tamil Nadu’ as more indicative of an autonomous region than one that is part of India. He reportedly said, “For over 50 years, efforts have been made to reinforce the narrative that Tamil Nadu is not an integral part of India.”

Kamal Haasan, earlier on Friday, tweeted writing ‘Long live Tamil Nadu’ in five Indian languages.

