Will set up e-vehicle charging points in metros, malls, apartments: Karnataka Dy CM

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking virtually at the Harvard-India Conference.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayanan said on Monday that in the next 2-3 years, the state government is aiming to replace 50% of government vehicles with electric vehicles. Dr Narayanan added that to boost sustainable mobility, the state would also take regulatory measures to set up charging infrastructure in high-rise buildings, metro stations, malls, IT parks, and apartments, as well as along some important highways in the state such as the Bengaluru-Chennai, Bengaluru-Myrsuru highways.

The Deputy CM was speaking on “future of sustainable mobility” at the Harvard-India Conference virtually, when he made these statements. He added that the state would also establish a “world-class Karnataka Electric Mobility Research & Innovation Centre.”

“The lack of charging infrastructure still remains as a major concern and the state is working towards improving the situation. The government also has assessed the situation and has received feedback from citizens regarding discounted charging at public places, dedicated parking for e-cabs, and mandating electric vehicle (EV) charging facility in building bye-laws to improve the EV infra in the state,” Dr Narayanan said.

According to a press note shared by the Deputy CM’s office, Karnataka is planning a policy framework to be able to garner 50% market share of ‘digital engineering innovation economy segments’ like clean tech, electric vehicles, aerospace, medical tech, construction etc. as they offer significant opportunities for growth, Narayanan said. Presently, the state has been able to garner a share of more than 30% market size, the minister added.

Dr Narayanan tweeted about the same, and said, “Spoke about how Karnataka has been pioneering the Clean Tech space in India. We were the first state to launch the EV & Energy Storage Policy to boost the entire EV ecosystem.”

Apart from Dr Narayanan, Anita George, Executive Vice-President, and Deputy Head, CDPQ Global, and Vignesh Nandakumar, a clean tech investor were the other two panellists on the discussion.