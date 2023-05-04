‘Will set up committee to develop Hanuman temples’: DK Shivakumar on Bajrang Dal row

DK Shivakumar's statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress wants to hold Lord Hanuman "captive".

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar on Thursday, May 4, said that the Congress will constitute a special committee to oversee the development of Hanuman temples in the state if it is voted to power. Speaking in Mysuru, following a visit to the Chamundeshwari temple, Shivakumar also said that there is no question of the party withdrawing the promise made in its manifesto, hinting at a ban on the Hindu fundamentalist group Bajrang Dal.

"What we have said in the manifesto, see it clearly. Those who disturb peace will face consequences. They (BJP) are trying to fix a narrative, but people will decide on it in the elections. The Congress is not damaged by this. I am also a Hindu and I am a devotee of Ram, Hanuman, and Shiva," Shivakumar said.

The Congress leader further added that the party plans to set up a special committee to watch over the Hanuman temples in the state. "We will start a special committee to oversee the development of prominent Hanuman temples in the state. A committee will also oversee the development of the Anjanadri Hill and ensure its preservation," he said.

DK Shivakumar's statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress wants to hold Lord Hanuman "captive". The statement had sparked a campaign by the BJP in the state opposing the Congress over its promise made in the manifesto.

"PM Modi is using the name of God for political reasons. We recognise the belief the people of this state have in Anjaneya. There are so many Anjaneya temples in this region. Have the BJP built any of the temples?" Shivakumar asked.

The BJP plans to continue its campaign opposing the Congress over its stance on the Bajrang Dal. BJP leaders like Shobha Karandlaje are to join Bajrang Dal workers in chanting the Hanuman Chalisa in temples in the state on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) questioned both the BJP and the Congress over its public statements about the Bajrang Dal. "The Congress is saying it will ban the Bajrang Dal. Will banning the Bajrang Dal be any solution? The two parties should think about it. Innocents are used in the Bajrang Dal, they are brainwashed. The conspirators must be dealt with. If they don't do this and claim to ban it, it won't be of any use. Why didn't the Congress ban the Bajrang Dal when it was in power?" Kumaraswamy asked.