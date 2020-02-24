‘Will seal defence deals worth $3 billion’: US Prez Donald Trump on India visit

In a significant announcement from the Namaste Trump welcome address from Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium, US President Donald Trump announced that on this two-day visit to India, he will seal defence deals worth $3 billion with India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started with the welcome address where he called Trump, "my friend, India's friend". He showcased that the crux of Namaste Trump was to showcase the personal bond between Modi and Trump.

"There is so much that we share: values and ideals, spirit of enterprise and innovation, opportunities and challenges, hopes and aspirations," Modi said at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where Trump along with his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka were on Monday for the first leg of their India visit. The US President and his family received a rousing welcome from an estimated one lakh ten thousand people gathered at the Motera stadium.

Connecting the United States and India through two statues -- the Statues of Liberty and the Statue of Unity, PM Modi positioned India as a nation that has much in common with the United States.

In his welcome address, Modi described the Donald Trump's visit as the beginning of a new chapter in Indo-US relationship.

"The name of this program -- Namaste -- it has a very deep meaning... It is [from] one of the oldest languages in the world, [it is] a Sanskrit word. Its sense is that not only the person, but also the divinity within him," remarked Modi.

Modi also stressed that the work First Lady Melania Trump is doing, and on the previous visit of Ivanka Trump to India a couple of years back.

"First Lady Melania Trump, it is an honour to have you here. What you have done for a healthy and happy America is getting good results. What you are doing for the children in the society is admirable," said PM Modi.

Modi added, "You say: Be best! You must have felt that the same sentiment of people is being expressed in today's reception."

Following Modi’s speech, Donald Trump also addressed the Motera stadium and asserted that relations with India hold a special place for his country. He said that America "loves" and is "loyal" to India.

Trump also announced that the US will seal defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding delegation-level official talks on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The US President also heaped praises on Modi as he described him as an "exceptional leader" who works day and night for India.

Modi is a "living proof" of what an Indian can achieve with hard work as Trump referred to his humble background as a tea-seller, who had a landslide win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

As the world's largest economy, India gives hope to all humanity and has become an economic giant, Trump said.

"Namaste, it is a great honour for me to be here," the US president said, describing India as an amazing nation. "There is a difference between a nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting its people free -- that is India. India and the US have natural and enduring friendship," he said. “Let our two nations stand together as powerful defenders of peace and hope,” he added.

Trump also touched on India's cultural diversity and riches as he highlighted the success of its blockbuster movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and Sholay, and its sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

He highlighted the boom in the US economy under his presidency and added that India will soon be home to the biggest middle class as it will eliminate extreme poverty in in next 10 years.

The US President leaves for Agra from Motera on Monday evening, and later for New Delhi, where his two-day state visit to India concludes on Tuesday.

