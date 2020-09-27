Will retire from politics if corruption charges against son provedâ€™: BS Yediyurappa

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah alleged that the CMâ€™s son BY Vijayendra took bribe from a Bangalore Development Authority contractor.

news Politics

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said he would retire from politics if there is any iota of truth in the corruption allegations levelled against his son, BY Vijayendra, who is also BJP state vice president. Yediyurappa's outburst came as Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged that Vijayendra took a bribe from a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) contractor. Siddaramaiah made the allegation during the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress veteran against the BJP-led state government on Saturday at the Monsoon session of the Karnataka Assembly.

The charge was based on a sting operation by a Kannada news channel, which alleged that the contractor, who bagged a Rs 666 crore project, had paid crores of rupees through online bank payment to Vijayendra.

When Siddaramaiah demanded that an inquiry by a sitting Supreme Court judge or a probe by a special investigation team (SIT), monitored by the High Court Chief Justice, Yediyurappa said, "Because you have made the allegation, the onus to prove the charge lies with you."

The CM said, "If there is an iota of truth that my family is involved, then I will retire from politics. If it is wrong then you resign. You should be ashamed of making baseless allegations."

He challenged Siddaramaiah to prove the charge and lodge a complaint with the Lokayukta and the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The Chief Minister said Siddaramaiah was referring to an individual who was not a member of the House.

Pandemonium broke out following the allegation by the Congress veteran, with BJP members slamming Siddaramaiah for his accusation.

Soon Congress MLAs jumped to Siddaramaiah's defence.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy intervened and said the contractor, whom Siddaramaiah accused of paying the bribe, has registered a case against the television channel.

Not convinced with the reply, Siddaramaiah said he referred to the individual's name because it was in the public domain put up by the television channel. "Let there be a fair inquiry," Siddaramaiah said.