'Will resign as Twitter CEO when I find someone foolish enough to take the job': Musk

Musk had earlier posted an online poll on Twitter asking if he should step down as head of the social media organisation, with 57.5% users voting in the affirmative.

news Social Media

Twitter's new owner, billionaire Elon Musk, said he will resign as the social media company's chief executive as soon as he finds "someone foolish enough to take the job," two days after users voted for him to quit in a poll he ran online. The 51-year-old billionaire promised earlier to abide by the result of a Twitter poll, which saw 57.5% of users vote "yes" to him quitting the role.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job. After that, I will just run the software and servers teams," Musk tweeted on Tuesday, December 20. Musk added the tweet to his earlier post on Sunday, in which he had asked in an online poll if he should step down as head of Twitter. "I will abide by the results of this poll," he had said.

Over 17 million votes were cast in the poll that began on Sunday evening and ended early on Monday morning with most respondents voting in the affirmative, CNN reported. Musk had not immediately reacted to the outcome of the vote and declared two days after the poll that he will resign as soon as he finds someone foolish enough to take the job.

The poll came after the billionaire received backlash over Twitterâ€™s controversial and widely criticised policy change which aimed at preventing users from sharing links from other social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post, among others. Though the policy was rolled back, Twitter had already blocked users from sharing some links to Mastodon, the platform many Twitter users moved to after Musk's takeover.

After taking over the company in October, Musk immediately fired several top executives, including its Indian-American CEO Parag Agrawal, and laid off about half of Twitter's staff. He then gave an ultimatum to the remaining staff that they need to do "extremely hardcore" work or leave, resulting in another thousand or so employees quitting the company.

Musk has started, stopped, and restarted a revised verification system that costs USD 8 for a blue check mark. The billionaire's approach to content moderation has also been criticised, with some civil liberties groups accusing him of taking steps that will increase hate speech and misinformation.

On Friday, he reinstated a number of journalists he had suspended for allegedly sharing location data about him after the EU and UN called it an attack on press freedom. Reporters for the New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post were among those locked out of their accounts.

Read: Musk asks if he should step down as head of Twitter, 57.5% vote yes