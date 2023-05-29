Will repeat Karnataka in MP, win 150 seats: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that the party will repeat what it did in the recently-held Karnataka elections.

news Politics

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the party is going to repeat what it did in Karnataka and the party will win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh elections this year. His remarks came after a meeting in Madhya Pradesh which was chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh, Arun Yadav, J.P. Agarwal among several others.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi said, "Had a detailed and long discussion on Madhya Pradesh with the party leaders. Our assessment is that we won 135 seats in Karnataka and we are going to win 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh, we will repeat Karnataka and will win 150 seats."

Meanwhile, Agarwal, who is the in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, said that all the leaders decided to contest the assembly polls unitedly. He said that the leaders had a detailed discussion with the party leaders in regard to poll preparedness to defeat the ruling BJP in the state. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the party will announce several schemes like Karnataka and they have already started declaring such schemes.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled later this year.