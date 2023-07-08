Will Rahul Gandhi’s tribute to YSR pave way for Sharmila’s entry to Congress?

Though there has been speculation of YSRTP supremo YS Sharmila joining the Telangana Congress over the past month, the state leadership is not exactly welcoming it.

news Politics

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) supremo YS Sharmila continued to play hide and seek about joining the Congress in the state. Sharmila’s party on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi wishing her father and the late Andhra Pradesh (joint state) Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his birth anniversary on Saturday, July 8, strengthened “theories that have been hinting” of her joining the Congress in the state. Though there has been intense speculation on the issue, it seems to have hit a roadblock as of now.

Sharmila, who is the sister of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, shifted base to Telangana in 2021 after alleged disagreements with her brother over her position in the YSRCP. Since then she has been campaigning in Telangana.

Though there has been speculation of her joining the Telangana Congress over the past month, the state leadership is not exactly welcoming it. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy more or less said the same when he told the media that she is e to join the Congress in AP, and not the state. A YSRTP functionary also said that as of now there is no headway in her striking a deal of joining the Congress.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, July 8, remembered late YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his birth anniversary. In his tweet, he said that Reddy “devoted his life to the betterment of the people of Andhra Pradesh. He shall always be remembered”.

“The tweet yet again pointed towards YS Sharmila’s entry into Congress, a ‘move’ that was being discussed in the local and national media, continuously for the past one month,” said the YSRTP in a press release. Over a week ago, Sharmila also extended greetings to Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.