Will Rahul Gandhi be restored as MP before no-confidence motion debate?

While the SC stayed Rahul Gandhi’s conviction on Friday, the documents were received by the Lok Sabha secretariat only on Saturday, and will be examined only on Monday.

news Politics

It has been two days since the Supreme Court stayed the conviction and sentence of Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi surname' defamation case. The conviction had cost Rahul his membership as a Lok Sabha MP as the trial judge had imposed the maximum punishment of two years in the case. The Congress has now objected to the Lok Sabha secretariat not restoring Rahul’s membership even a day after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction, questioning if the Union government wanted to keep him from participating in the no-confidence motion pending against the Narendra Modi government.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had earlier said that the no-confidence motion will be taken up for discussion on August 8 to 10, the last three days of the ongoing Parliament session. While the motion is not a serious threat to the NDA government, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion over it to initiate a debate on the Manipur crisis. The letters related to Rahul’s conviction being stayed by the Supreme Court were received by the Lok Sabha secretariat and will be examined only on Monday, August 7, as the secretariat is closed over the weekend, Times of India reported. This means that it is possible for Rahul Gandhi to be restored as MP just before the no-confidence debate begins.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he had called the Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday night itself saying he needed to submit the letter of stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi by the Supreme Court (issued on the same day). However, Chowdhury alleged that the Speaker suggest he would talk the next day, and on Saturday, asked him to submit the documents to the Lok Sabha Secretariat office which was closed, which meant he had to send the documents by post.

Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said: “26 hours after Rahul Gandhi was ‘convicted’ by the Sessions Court in Surat, the notification of his disqualification as MP was issued. 26 hours have passed since the Supreme Court stayed his wholly unjustified conviction. Why hasn’t his position as MP been restored yet? Is the Prime Minister afraid of his participation in the No Confidence Motion?”

Taking a swipe at the Union government, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury too said on Saturday that considering the speed at which Rahul was disqualified as an MP, the Lower House should now immediately reinstate his membership after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ remark defamation case. Chowdhury also wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's membership at the earliest so that he can participate in the House proceedings.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Delhi, Chowdhury said: "The Supreme Court has in its order stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi. It means that he should be allowed to participate in the proceedings of the House. And it is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha secretariat to take note of the same."

The Congress leader said that he called the Speaker on Friday night saying that he needed to submit the letter of stay on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi by the Supreme Court.

"He suggested that I will talk tomorrow morning. Today (Saturday) morning I called up the Lok Sabha speaker again over the phone and he asked me to submit the documents to the Lok Sabha Secretariat office. I called the Lok Sabha Secretariat and he said that the office is closed. And thus I asked if I need to submit it today with him, and he said to submit it to the Lok Sabha Speaker. And today is a holiday. When I asked what is the other way to submit the letter, he said it can be sent through post. I sent it through post and the letter was received and signed but they did not put the stamp," he added.

"When he has been granted relief by the Court, we are requesting the Speaker to see that he faces no issues in returning," the Congress leader added.

The case is related to a speech given by Rahul ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in which he said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all the thieves have 'Modi' as a common surname?" Former BJP MLA Purnesh Modi filed a criminal defamation case stating that Rahul had defamed those with the Modi surname. The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Rahul’s conviction, saying that no reasons were given by the trial judge for imposing the maximum punishment of two years in the case.

With IANS inputs