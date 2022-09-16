Will probe bitcoin scam if those cheated file complaint, says Karnataka Home Min

The Karnataka government is ready to probe into the bitcoin scam if evidence is provided by those who were allegedly cheated, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in the Assembly on Thursday, September 15. Responding to a question by JD(S) MLA TA Saravana on the action taken regarding the issue, Jnanendra said “there was no question of sparing anyone” involved.

The minister said that the state government was being transparent with the probe, adding that an investigation into the scam done by US agencies had not shown any links with Karnataka or any other part of India. “There has been an investigation in the US, bitcoin was found and arrests were made. But the US government has not found links with Karnataka or India,” he said. He also questioned why a complaint has not been filed by those who were allegedly cheated of their money. “In the media, there were reports that people lost several crores of rupees. Who are the ones who were cheated? If they lost so much money, there should have been a complaint by now, but there is nothing. Sriki had shown us that he had bitcoins, but later nothing was found. Show us evidence, and we are ready to probe into it,” he said.

In January last year, the Karnataka police said that they had recovered Rs 9 crore worth of bitcoins from hacker Srikrishna alias Sriki when they arrested him earlier for a drug-related offence. At the time of interrogation, police found that he was a master hacker who was responsible for hacking into many websites for financial gain, including the state government e-procurement portal. The opposition had alleged that the cryptocurrency was transferred to government and police officials in the form of kickbacks as the bitcoins were no longer with the police, and alleged a huge cover-up by the ruling BJP.

However, months later, the police issued a detailed statement in which they clarified that no bitcoins were transferred from Sriki’s account to the police, nor was any bitcoin lost. “Careful examination of digital evidence by the cyber experts revealed that the majority of his claims were unsubstantiated,” the police statement said. A charge sheet was filed against Sriki in two cases, and he is currently out on bail.

