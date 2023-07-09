Will oppose BJP even if it endangers DMK’s regime, says CM Stalin

Stalin said it was agreed at the opposition parties’ meet held at Patna in June that their collective goal was to defeat BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

news Politics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Sunday, July 9, that the country is in grave danger under the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will oppose the BJP government even if it endangers its own regime in Tamil Nadu. Criticising the BJP-led Union government for not fulfilling election promises made since 2014, he said it was agreed in June, at the opposition parties’ meet held at Patna, that their collective goal is to defeat BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Speaking at a wedding event in Chennai, the CM said that the DMK has been implementing schemes such as free bus travel for women and free breakfast schemes in schools, which were their election promises. “The question I wish to ask the BJP workers who are criticising these schemes is, has the BJP fulfilled any of their poll promises made before they were elected in 2014? Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will retrieve black money stashed abroad and use it for the welfare of the people. He said he will create jobs for two crore people every month. But none of those have been fulfilled,” he alleged. Referring to the 2020-21 farmers’ protest in Delhi, he added that the Union government hasn’t worked for the welfare of the farmers either.

Stalin said the opposition parties which have now come together are not focusing on who should come to power, but instead on not letting the BJP come to power. “Even if it endangers the DMK’s regime, we will oppose the BJP,” he added.

The second opposition parties’ meet is to be held at Bengaluru of Karnataka on July 17 and 18. Congress’s General Secretary KC Venugopal announced, “After a hugely successful All-Opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, 2023. We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward.”