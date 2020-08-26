Will not tolerate police excess against Dalits, says Andhra CM Jagan

The Chief Minister added that police officers will be held accountable, irrespective of their stature.

news Police Brutality

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday stated that his government will not tolerate police excess against Dalits. The remark comes in the wake of a series of instances where police officials mistreated Dalits even resulting in deaths.

"For the first time, our government is even arresting policemen who assault or mistreat Dalits," said Jagan while addressing collectors and superintendents of police as part of a review being carried out over video conferencing. The Chief Minister added that police officers will be held accountable, irrespective of their stature.

"Even if it was an SI, CI or others, we investigated cases in a transparent manner and took action by booking them under the SC/ST Atrocities Act. Such action was taken in four-five incidents," said Jagan, while adding that even relatives of senior officials will not be spared if found discriminating on the basis of caste.

The Chief Minister said that the tough measures were intended to bring about a change in society. He even asked the officials to consider the victims as their relatives.

Jagan also called for orientation classes for the police where they can be sensitised against caste bias, reported the New Indian Express.

“SPs should orient their men. Though it is difficult, the Home Minister, DGP and Additional DG are taking immediate action in such cases to change attitudes in society,” the CM said.

The YSRCP led Andhra Pradesh government has been facing both opposition and public ire over several instances of Dalit persons being subjected to police brutality.

On July 18, a Dalit youth, 18-year-old Yericharla Kiran died in police custody in Prakasam district after he was detained by the police allegedly for not wearing a face mask while riding on a motorcycle and for being allegedly drunk.

A few days later on July 22, a Sub-Inspector of Police and two constables were suspended in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh for allegedly harassing a Dalit man, by tonsuring his head, shaving his moustache and physically assaulting him. The incident took place when the man, Prasad, was summoned to the Seethanagaram Police Station in Rajahmundry.