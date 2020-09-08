‘This will not be the last pandemic’: WHO chief asks nations to invest in public health

"History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Monday said that the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic and called on all countries to invest in the public health sector. The Ethiopian biologist and public health researcher went on to explain that there have been pandemics in the past other than COVID-19 and said that this would not be the last one either.

The coronavirus has affected more than 27 million people, with around 8.9 lakh deaths, from when it was first observed in late 2019 in China. When the pandemic hit the world, many countries had shortages of beds in hospitals and testing kits.

In a news briefing in Geneva, Tedros said, "This will not be the last pandemic. History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready; more ready than it was this time."

During his time as Minister of Health of Ethiopia, Tedros was very active and took part in several global health initiatives. Tedros in 2017, also became the first African to head the WHO.

Meanwhile, the Review Committee of the International Health Regulations (IHR) will begin its work on Tuesday to evaluate the functioning of the IHR during the COVID-19 pandemic so far, the WHO chief said..

"The International Health Regulations is the most important legal instrument in global health security," Tedros was quoted as saying.

"As a reminder, the review committee will evaluate the functioning of the IHR during the pandemic so far, and recommend any changes it believes are necessary. It will review the convening of the Emergency Committee, the declaration of a public health emergency of international concern, the role and functioning of national IHR focal points, and will examine progress made in implementing the recommendations of previous International Health Regulations review committees," he added.

